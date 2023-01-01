Bills push for improving salmon habitat, removing barriers

By Renee Diaz Washington State Journal OLYMPIA — Starting at the Olympia Ballroom in the state capitol’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon and marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the Legislative building. Chanting “save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation…
