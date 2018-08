WHATCOM ­— Authorities have identified a body found on Neptune Beach July 22 as that of a man reported missing from Delta, British Columbia, Canada. Working with Delta police and the county medical examiner, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the male through dental records as 47-year-old Kuljit “Steve” Boparai, of Richmond,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now