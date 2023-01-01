Briefly: Ferndale and the surrounding areas in the news, Feb. 15, 2023

Deputies administer lifesaving measures  WHATCOM — At about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, a correction deputy monitoring the control panel noticed an offender was down on the ground and not moving. According to a Feb. 7 press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, additional correction deputies were notified and immediately responded to the housing…

