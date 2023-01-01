Briefly: Ferndale and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 18, 2023

4 Ferndale residents named to Gonzaga University Dean’s List SPOKANE — Four Ferndale residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022. Those students are as follows: Adrian Lupo, Andrew McLaurin, Landon Russell and Hunter Shaw Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga University…
