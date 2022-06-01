Briefly: Ferndale and the surrounding areas in the news, June 1, 2022

Roosendaal-Honcoop Construction goes out of business BELLINGHAM — Roosendaal-Honcoop Construction in Bellingham is going out of business after 43 years. The closing of the construction business occurred after the retirement of owner and president Gary Honcoop. Operations of the business ceased on May 25. Roosendaal-Honcoop was a full-service building contractor that built homes, public and…
