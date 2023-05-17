Briefly: Ferndale and the surrounding areas in the news, May 17, 2023

Register for Old Settlers Pioneer Days FERNDALE — Whatcom Old Settlers Association is accepting Pioneer Days Grand and Jr. Parade participation forms for Saturday, July 29. Parade starts at 11 a.m. in downtown Ferndale. Parade theme is Great Northwest. Please register early at whatcomoldsettlers.com. Ferndale Community Center and Chamber is at 2007 Cherry St. or…
