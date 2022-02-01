Briefly: Ferndale and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 16, 2022

Lighthouse Mission serving Thanksgiving to hundreds Lighthouse Mission Ministries in Bellingham will bring back the community aspect of its annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is offered to hundreds of hungry and/or homeless people in the community. The 99th-annual Thanksgiving dinner will be served by dozens of volunteers at noon Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Church of…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in