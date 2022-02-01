Briefly: Ferndale and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 2, 2022

Southwest Airlines to connect Bellingham to Denver on seasonal basis beginning in April 2023 BELLINGHAM — Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop Saturday-only flights from Bellingham International Airport (BLI) to Denver International Airport (DEN) on a seasonal basis beginning in April 2023. Southwest flights to DEN will depart at 11:40 a.m. on Saturdays and arrive at…
