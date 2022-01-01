Briefly: Ferndale and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 26, 2022

WSP looks for witnesses to motorcycle fatality  BELLINGHAM — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively investigating a fatality hit-and-run motorcycle collision that occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of northbound Interstate 5 just south of Lakeway Drive. The motorcycle, a 2021 black and orange Harley Davidson FXBBS, was struck by an…

