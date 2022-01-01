Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Feb. 2, 2022

Washington communities eligible for FEMA Public Assistance LACEY, Wash. – Local and tribal governments and certain nonprofit organizations in communities affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Nov. 5 to Dec. 2, 2021 are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for recovery. Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties…
