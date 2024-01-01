BTC dental clinic looks for volunteer patients

BELLINGHAM — Bellingham Technical College is looking for volunteer dental patients for its fully operational dental clinic for exams, x-rays, dental cleanings, some simple fillings and sealants. These services will be free for eligible patients. Appointments are available on Monday and Fridays when the college is in session. There are two time slots available: 8:30…
