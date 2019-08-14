Calendar – Week of August 14, 2019

Ongoing

Noon music

The Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden, hosts free live noon-hour entertainment on Wednesdays in the Piano Lounge. It’s Johanna Meenk on Aug. 14 and Nell Veenstra on Aug. 21.

Thursday music

The Jansen Art Center brings regional musicians to the first-floor Piano Lounge each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., with the Firehall Cafe open. Coming up are “human jukebox” Scrub Hubner on Aug. 15 and female duo Rosewood on Aug. 22.

Farmers market

The Lynden Farmers Market is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday in Centennial Park at Fourth and Grover streets. Check out the variety of crafters, food vendors, artisans and farmers. Details: [email protected]

Cemetery tours

Free tours of Lynden Cemetery highlight local history at 11 a.m. every Saturday on the southeast corner of Front Street and Guide Meridian Road.

Hymns and Hops

Hymns and Hops is a gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. each Sunday at The Thirsty Badger, 1501 E. Badger Rd., Lynden. Bring your own music-maker if you wish. Details: [email protected]

Hot breakfast

The Lynden Community Center, 401 Grover St., serves a hot breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. each Wednesday for $5.

Friday

‘Deathaversary’

A “deathaversary” event celebrating Elvis (died Aug. 16, 1977), Roy Orbison and Frank Sinatra starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at The Thirsty Badger pub. Details: 360-318-5447.

Saturday

Fairhaven Cinema

Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema screens the movie “Grease” on Aug. 17, preceded by live music. Shows are at dusk each Saturday on the Village Green. $5 per person, kids under age 5 free. Follow on Facebook.

Tuesday

Veterans picnic

The annual afternoon picnic honoring veterans — especially any who served in World War II or Korean War this year — is Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldstone Rd., Bellingham. All veterans attend free, guests $25 each. Catered lunch, music, raffle. RSVP by Aug. 13 to D.J. Kent at 360-647-1444 or [email protected]

Cornhole event

The family-oriented Third Church Cornhole Classic open to all is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 514 Liberty St., Lynden. Also expect hot dogs, s’mores and a time of worship. Register teams at [email protected] by Aug. 17.

Coming Soon

School supplies to military families

The Lynden VFW chapter will distribute school supplies to military families from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Lynden Pioneer Museum, 217 Front St. This is an effort of Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. Or call 360-220-5676 or email [email protected] to get this help.

Pancake breakfast

The monthly pancake breakfast of the Lynden Community Center will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 401 Grover St. Adults $6, children $3. Proceeds benefit the center. Details: 360-354-4501.

Summerfest

The South Fork Valley’s annual community event, Summerfest, is from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Josh VanderYacht Memorial Park, 4106 Valley Highway. Bring a potluck dish; expect vendors, games, political candidates. Details: [email protected], 360-305-6939.

Farm Celebration

The seventh annual Farm Celebration to benefit the Bellingham Community Co-op’s Farm Fund will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the beer garden of Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. Suggested donation $5 to $20, all ages welcome. Details: https://communityfood.coop/.

Cribbage for cause

The 13th annual cribbage tournament benefiting the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. All age and skill levels welcome. Advanced registration is $25, at the door $30 (students and seniors, $20/$25). Register at https://cribbage.brownpapertickets.com.

Vintage travel trailers, Studebakers open for viewing

Vintage travel trailers will be open for public viewing, and there will also be a Studebaker car club rally, all at a Northwest Washington Fairgrounds from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Details: Rene, 360-431-7311, [email protected]

Book reading

Author Adria Libolt reads from her latest book, “Food: An Appetite for Life,” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Lynden Village Books store, 430 Front St. This is all about a love of food, and the stories, conversations, surprises and laughter that go with it. Details: www.adrialibolt.com.