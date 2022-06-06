Carol Lemperes 

Carol Elaine Lemperes, age 75, of Everson was born in Seattle on Oct. 1, 1946, passed peacefully June 10, 2022, surrounded by her husband and two daughters.

Carol was a devoted wife, loving mother, dedicated grandmother, sister, and a friend to many.

Carol will be laid to rest at Ten Mile Cemetery.

If you would like to join the family in honoring her, a celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday June 24 at the VFW Hall, 7011 Hannegan Road, Lynden. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), in honor of Carol.