Christine Grant resigns from county PUD board

FERNDALE — At Whatcom County’s April 9 Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Christine Grant announced her resignation from Public Utility District No. 1 of Whatcom County’s Commission, effective May 1. “During her nearly four years on the Board of Commissioners, Grant championed a great deal of progress,” stated an April 10 PUD press release. “We…
