Resolution responds to neo-Nazi posters that appeared around town By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE ­— The Ferndale City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution condemning recent white-supremacist activity in the city. The resolution, which is printed on page 4 of this week’s Record, came in response to flyers being hung around Ferndale, presumably…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now