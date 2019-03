Group will examine poverty, homelessness to find workable solutions; Harksells given Mayor’s Citizenship Award By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale City Council met a day late last week due to the Presidents Day holiday and tackled some big issues faced by the Ferndale community. The council voted unanimously to create a two-year task…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now