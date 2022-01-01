Class Notes Oct. 2022: Everyone belongs at Ferndale schools

Ferndale School District has been giving out Belonging Awards this year for making their school a place where everyone belongs. Pictured with Superintendent Kristi Dominguez, from left, are Beth Maas, a paraeducator at Vista Middle School; Joan Hudson, Multi-Language Learners teacher at Ferndale High School; and Tami Barker, custodian at North Bellingham Learning Center. According…
