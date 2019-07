FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY FAIRFIELD, Connecticut — Drew Westford of Custer, Washington, received Deans List (3.5 GPA or better) honors for the spring 2019 semester at Fairfield University. GREENVILLE UNIV. GREENVILLE, Illinois — Senior Emily Brandland of Acme, Washington, earned a place on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the spring 2019 semester. BAYLOR UNIVERSITY WACO,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now