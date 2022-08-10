Community calendar for August 10, 2022

Through Aug. 27 Looking Forward, Facing Back Allied Arts of Whatcom County’s next exhibit is Looking Forward, Facing Back. This installment, featuring the work of Erin Libby, Jessica Silver, Lyz Staman, and Susan Cohen Raphael, will send you on a time travelling journey through the whimsical and surreal dream worlds of these evocative creators. Allied…
