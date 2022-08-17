Community Calendar for August 17, 2022

Aug. 19-20 Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon At 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, watch as Ferndale High School Theater Alumni presents Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon. Brigadoon will be a full length show with live bagpipes and lots of FHS alumni that have furthered their musical careers since graduating. Email [email protected] for more information. Through…
