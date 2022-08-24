Community Calendar for August 24, 2022

Aug. 24 Zoom candidate forum From noon until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, Bellingham City Club will feature a Zoom candidate forum at bellinghamcityclub.org where the following positions and candidates will be available to answer questions from the City Club: (1) Commissioner 3 seat; Public Utility District No.1 with Jaime Arnett and Eric Davidson; and (2)…
