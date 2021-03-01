Community Calendar for Dec. 15, 2021

Gardening Green: online self-paced course Interested in learning about gardening green? WSU Whatcom County Extension now offers an online, self-paced gardening green course that will teach you the essential principles and practices for creating a beautiful garden that requires less water, and little-to-no fertilizer or pesticides, while also nourishing the soil and helping to keep our…
