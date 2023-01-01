Community Calendar for Jan. 4, 2023

Jan. 6 Earth to Atmosphere Allied Arts, 1418 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, will kick off its 2023 exhibit series with Earth to Atmosphere, featuring work by artists from Bakercreek Ceramics and watercolor paintings by Michael Heath, Janine Hazebrouck and Tom McCalla. The works celebrate the resources and beauty of our regional landscape. Email [email protected] for more…
