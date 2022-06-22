Community Calendar for June 22, 2022

Through June 25 Kaleidoscope of Color Allied Arts of Whatcom County, 1418 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, invites you to the Kaleidoscope of Color exhibit. This show, featuring the works of Melissa Morales-Rush, Taj Williams, Lori VanEtta, and Karen Hanrahan, sweeps the viewer into an exploration of scintillating and varied colors and shapes. Allied Arts is a…
