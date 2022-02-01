Community calendar for Nov. 16, 2022

Nov 16 Flood management on Whatcom County farmland WSU Whatcom County Extension. Nov. 16 from noon-12:30 p.m. Address is 600 Dupont St., Bellingham. Also online via Zoom. Gavin Willis, with Whatcom Family Farmers, will share updates on work being done on local farmland to address flooding, improve riparian habitat, and promote healthy waterways for salmon….
