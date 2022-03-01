Community calendar for Nov. 30, 2022

Dec. 3 Breakfast with Sinterklaas Join the Lynden Community/Senior Center for a festive pancake breakfast and bring your camera to take a picture with Sinterklaas. Breakfast includes pancakes with (optional) peppermint sprinkle, scrambled eggs, sausage, and hot chocolate. After breakfast stop by our Christmas Market for some holiday shopping. Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m.-noon…
