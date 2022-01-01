Community calendar for Sept. 14, 2022

Through Sept. 30 Eat Local Month celebration September Eat Local Month is a month-long celebration of local food producers and food businesses. Stay tuned on @eatlocalfirstnw social media for updates, giveaways, and more. Seventeen local restaurants will feature menu specials comprised of 50% or more local ingredients. The Whatcom County Farm Tour will connect people…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now