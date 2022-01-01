Community Calendar for Sept. 21, 2022

Sept. 28 Bellingham City Club Forum Sept. 28 the Bellingham City Club will hold an online candidate forum for the state’s 40th and 42nd district representatives. Registration in advance is recommended by Sept. 26 to receive a Zoom link by email. To register, visit bhamcityclub.wildapricot.org/event-4958374/registration. You can also find a join link here on September…
