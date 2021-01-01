Community college campus earns Voter Friendly status

BELLINGHAM —Whatcom Community College has been designated a Voter Friendly Campus by national, nonpartisan organizations Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project and NASPA (Student Affairs administrators in higher education). WCC is one of only two colleges in Washington state to earn the designation for 2021-22, and joins a network of more than 235 campuses nationwide…
