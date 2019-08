WHATCOM — Reps. Suzan DelBene of Congressional District 1 and Rick Larsen of the 2nd District together issued an Aug. 23 statement condemning recent white supremacist activity locally Whatcom County, of which they both represent a portion. White supremacist literature was posted in Ferndale and Bellingham a few weeks ago. “We were saddened and disgusted…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now