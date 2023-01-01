UPDATE: Congressman Rick Larsen to tour Ferndale

FERNDALE – Thursday, Feb. 16, Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) will meet with Northwest Indian College President Justin Guillory, Board of Trustees members, College staff and students to discuss NWIC’s priorities for the 118th Congress, including federal funding for College initiatives. NWIC is eligible to receive funding for education, extension activities and research through the federal Farm…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in