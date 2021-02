WHATCOM — An election for one seat on the Whatcom Conservation District board of supervisors will be held by mail-in ballots only due to COVID. Mail-in ballots must be requested from the district and the deadline to do so is Feb. 8 using the Whatcom CD election page at www.whatcomcd.org/board-elections or by calling 360-526-2381. The…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now