Chapman edging chair Larry Helm, but state group must certify the process By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM ­— By just 31 votes Alan B. Chapman leads incumbent and board chair Larry Helm in the election for Whatcom Conservation District supervisor. The vote count stands at 2,110 for Chapman and 2,079 for Helm, with 204 votes…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now