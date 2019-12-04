Council moves forward with Catalyst project

Fountain Place would be located adjacent to Centennial Riverwalk Park By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale City Council voted Monday evening to move forward with a major building project centered upon one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. Ferndale Community Development Director Haylie Miller presented the project, called “Fountain Place.” Located behind the…
