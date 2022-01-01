COUNTRY LIFE: Alyssa Boersma crowned 2022-2023 dairy ambassador

Whatcom County Dairy Women hold first virtual dairy ambassador coronation, announce scholarships  By Sarah Eden Wallace For the Record  LYNDEN — Lynden resident Alyssa Boersma was crowned 2022-2023 Dairy Ambassador at the Whatcom County Dairy Women’s 66th annual coronation, April 22. This year’s event was the first-ever all-virtual coronation in the organization’s history At the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now