COUNTRY LIFE: Benchmark creeps up 31 cents from October

MIELKE MARKET By Lee Mielke Financial relief is coming slowly to U.S. dairy farms. The Agriculture Department announced the November Federal order Class III milk price at $17.15 per hundredweight, up just 31 cents from October, but $3.86 below November 2022 and the lowest November Class III since 2018. Unfortunately, Friday’s Class III futures settlements…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now