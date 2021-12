Mielke Market By Lee Mielke The Agriculture Department announced the November Federal order Class III milk price at $18.03 per hundredweight, up 20 cents from October, $5.31 below November 2020, but the highest Class III price since May. Friday’s Class III futures settlements portended a December price at $18.60, which would result in a 2021…

