COUNTRY LIFE: Blue beating red in local berry production

Growers of both industries meet, mingle at Small Fruit Conference LYNDEN — Blueberry production is overtaking that of signature raspberries in Whatcom County. Granted, a late-June “heat dome” of 100-plus temperatures especially hit hard at the start of the raspberry harvest this year, but the trend of new plantings in blueberries is making that crop surge both locally…
