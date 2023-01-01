COUNTRY LIFE: Inventors of 1-MCP inducted to National Inventors Hall of Fame

CANTON, OH — National Inventors Hall of Fame, located in Canton, Ohio, recognizes inductees Sylvia Blankenship and Edward Sisler, co-inventors of 1-MCP for fruit, vegetable and flower freshness. Horticulturalist Blankenship and biochemist Sisler identified 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP), a novel compound that significantly extends the freshness and storage life of fruits, vegetables and cut floral products by mitigating the effects…
