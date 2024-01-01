COUNTRY LIFE: Whatcom County Dairy Ambassadors look back on service

WHATCOM — Whatcom County Dairy Ambassadors Mackenzie Joostens and Tessa Schouten end their term on April 20. Below are their memoir reflection pieces about their experiences as dairy ambassadors. Mackenzie Joostens This past year, I had the wonderful opportunity to serve as a Whatcom County Dairy Ambassador. Growing up, I looked up to our dairy ambassadors, being able to be a…
