WHATCOM ­— These were the results of County Council reorganizing on Jan. 14 for 2020: Council chair, Barry Buchanan. Vice chair, Tyler Byrd. Executive pro-tem, Rud Browne On the Natural Resources Committee — Todd Donovan (chair), Ben Elenbaas, Carol Frazey. On the Finance and Administrative Services Committee — Tyler Byrd (chair), Rud Browne, Kathy Kershner….

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now