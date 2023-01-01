County emergency management urges residents to report weather damages

WHATCOM — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) asks all Whatcom County residents, regardless of where they live, to report any damages incurred since Tuesday, Dec. 13 from extreme winter weather. The online forms are available in both English and Spanish at whatcomcounty.us/reportdamage. Submitting this information helps support Whatcom County’s request for…
