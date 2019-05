Other crashes on Bay, North Fork roads WHATCOM ­— A Thursday evening crash on Haynie Road seven miles east of Blaine was believed to have drugs or alcohol as a contributing factor, according to the Washington State Patrol report of it. Anita Wick, 61, of Blaine, was the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry four-door…

