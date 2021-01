BELLINGHAM — On Jan. 19 around 5:30 p.m., an offender living in one of the dormitory units at the minimum security Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Work Center, 2030 Division St., alerted deputies to some mild symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19. The offender was immediately put into isolation and evaluated by medical staff, and…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now