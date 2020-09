A wrong-way accident on Portal Way Sunday WHATCOM ­— A car slowing to make a turn toward a trailhead contributed to a collision with a motorcycle on the Mt. Baker Highway Saturday, Sept. 5. The motorcyclist, Rondole J. Jones, 51, of Bremerton, who struck the car from behind, was airlifted with injuries to Harborview Medical…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now