Daniel Brent Ten Kley, age 58, went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 3 in Bellingham.

Danny was born June 5, 1963, to Gerrit and Marie (Kalsbeek) Ten Kley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Hopewell Cemetery.

