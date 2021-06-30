Darryl Ehlers, age 82, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House early Monday morning, June 21, 2021.

Darryl was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Sumas to parents William and Frances (Allen) Ehlers. He was raised on the family farm.

Darryl penned this poem, “Seeds of Toil”:

“Unhitch the team and hang up the harness, there won’t be any more rows to till.

We’ve lost a man who knows the land; we stand in silence upon the hill.

The earth will bear his fruits of toil where seeds of life are sown, and now we give him back to the soil.

He was raised in a world that rates everyone by honesty, devotion and the hard work they’ve done;

By the size of his hands and size of his heart — God receives a gem as his spirit departs.”

Funeral services are pending with Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.