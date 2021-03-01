Deebach happy ‘behind the scenes’ at Ferndale Schools

District’s interim superintendent not a candidate to be long-term superintendent By Leora Watson [email protected] FERNDALE – Once Ferndale School District hires its next superintendent, Mark Deebach will return to his former position of assistant superintendent for business and support services. On Sept. 29, Deebach became the district’s interim superintendent. He replaced Linda Quinn, who retired….
