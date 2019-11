Sehome top team, Bellingham has top individual By Eric Trent [email protected] BELLINGHAM — Meridian sophomore Kayla Aalpoel scorched her season PR by more than a minute to place fifth at the Northwest Conference girls cross country meet Oct. 23 at Civic Field. Her time of 19.02.5 helped her match last year’s fifth-place finish at the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now