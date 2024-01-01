Diaper changing stations for dads proposed

By Aspen Anderson  Washington State Journal  OLYMPIA — Diaper changing stations traditionally were placed only in women’s bathrooms, and Alexandra Johnson, a mother of two from Snoqualmie, thinks that should change. “What are the implications for our children when they see that mom is the only one providing care?” Johnson asked. Johnson made her comments…

